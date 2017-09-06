Deputies: 2nd arrest made in Parklane Rd. double-murder of Columbia couple

Ricardo Laroy Middleton, 43, of Moncks Corner was arrested by deputies at a home in Berkley County and faces multiple charges including two murder charges. (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

A second arrest has been made in the murder of a beloved Columbia couple gunned down earlier this summer.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says Marquez Johnson was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with the double murder of Aaron and Sydni Collins on July 27. He has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The couple was shot and killed on Parklane Road in Richland County. A third person was also injured.

Ricardo Laroy Middleton, 43, of Moncks Corner, was arrested by deputies at a home in Berkeley County and faces multiple charges including two murder charges on Aug. 2. Middleton was located by members of the Berkeley County Sheriffs Office Community Action Team, Richland County Sheriffs Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Deputies say the shooting happened after a verbal altercation.

