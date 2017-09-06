FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storm warning issued for parts of the Midlands

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Sumter County until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sumter SC, Manning SC, Privateer SC until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/UjJ5YpLyk3 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 6, 2017

Potential storms could produce wind up to 60 MPH and quarter-sized hail.

