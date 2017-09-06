FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storm warning issued for parts of the Midl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storm warning issued for parts of the Midlands

(Source: WIS First Alert Weather) (Source: WIS First Alert Weather)

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Sumter County until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. 

Potential storms could produce wind up to 60 MPH and quarter-sized hail. 

