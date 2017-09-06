AG Alan Wilson activates state price gouging law ahead of Irma

As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the continental Unites States, the WIS First Alert Weather App is a must for your mobile device!

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has activated the state's price gouging law ahead of what could be a potentially dangerous landfall with Hurricane Irma.

In a release, Wilson said he activated the law after Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency.

“With the possibility that Hurricane Irma could make landfall in South Carolina, our people have already started making preparations. We can expect normal price increases, but we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice,” Wilson said.

The law is in effect for the next 15 days.

If you feel like you are the victim of price gouging there are certain steps that you can take to help our office investigate. Please do the following:

Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station Note the price you paid Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations Take pictures that identify the station, along with the price Provide your name and contact information

Please email any examples or documentation to price gouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.

