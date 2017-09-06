Take a stand against domestic violence by taking a walk!

It’s time to take a walk. This is an opportunity to take a stand against domestic violence in the capital city and beyond.



Columbia city leaders will host the 11th annual Mayor's Walk against Domestic Violence soon. And this year's walk will feature a first for the event.

Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine says the 2017 Mayor's Walk against Domestic Violence will be the first walk along the City of Columbia's Vista Greenway Extension in Finlay Park.The Vista Greenway Extension begins on the Taylor Street side of the park and travels under Lincoln Street and features a 100-year-old railroad tunnel. This vibrant and critical rail-trail links pedestrians and cyclists between residential neighborhoods, Finlay Park and the Vista. The Vista Greenway Extension was opened July 13 of last year.



October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this event will raise awareness of the abuse and violence that is taking place in our community. The walk features an information fair at 8 a.m. The Purple Rally begins at 9 a.m. and the walk steps off at 10 a.m.



The walk is Saturday, October 7. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required.

