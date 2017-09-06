CPD: Dad commits suicide after son, 2, accidentally shoots himself

A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Hurricanes and tropical storms can wreak havoc on many types of structures, but what about mobile or manufactured homes?More >>
Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House appears set to endorse a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats have married to a temporary increase in the government's borrowing authority.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is one of three congressional committees investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to his Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.More >>
