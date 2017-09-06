CPD: Child accidentally shot himself, dad then committed suicide after officers arrived

Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Kyree Myers, 2, died from a single gunshot wound to the head. His father, 38-year-old Keon Myers, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Based on witness information and evidence collected, police believe that the child found a loaded gun inside of the home and accidentally shot himself. His mother, who was home at the time, called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

When officers arrived to the 2400 block of Truax Lane shortly after 11 a.m., they found Mr. Myers threatening to harm himself after the child’s severe injury. Officers made several repeated commands for Myers to drop the weapon. He eventually shot himself.

EMS transported both shooting victims to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“Our hearts are heavy at the tremendous loss of life," Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said."We have victim advocates assigned to the case to assist the family during this difficult time. This experience has also been emotionally trying for responding officers. They will participate in a debriefing to discuss the incident and receive further support as needed.”

As part of the CPD investigation, investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine the gun’s origin and ownership.

