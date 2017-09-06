Child, adult killed as a result of shooting in Midlands

Columbia Police investigators now say two people have succumbed to their injuries following a shooting Wednesday morning.

According to CPD, a child and adult, who were related, both died as a result of the shooting on Truax Lane.

CPD investigators say officers were called to a home on Truax Lane around 11 a.m. and found both victims on the ground. Both were immediately transported to the hospital where they later died.

CPD officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Several investigators are here. pic.twitter.com/NSugUrt7f1 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 6, 2017

At this point, we believe the shooting is isolated. We'll provide updates when available. pic.twitter.com/SlGJVJHkNr — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 6, 2017

Truax Lane is off Harrison Road.

Autopsies will be performed Thursday morning.

Police have not released any other information yet.

