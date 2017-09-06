Search continues for man, 52, missing for several days

The Sumter Police Department remains on the hunt for a man who went missing in August.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Tommy Brailey, 52, was last seen at 2 a.m. leaving Brewers Bar and Grill on 160 East Westmark Boulevard.

Family members say it is highly unusual for Brailey to not report to work or call family members.

Brailey was last spotted wearing jeans and a Continental tires polo shirt. Brailey was also driving a 2004 four-door BMW 325i with a South Carolina license plate tag of LYB406.

At this time, investigators do not expect foul play.

