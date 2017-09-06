FIRST ALERT: Several Midlands counties under severe thunderstorm warning

While Hurricane Irma's impact cannot be overstated enough in these next few days, we cannot forget that we actually have the potential for strong storms on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, most of the Midlands is under a marginal risk for severe storms between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The storm chance arrives due to a cold front parking itself in the state.

"Some of that will produce some very heavy rains and gusty winds," First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said.

