Columbia City Council votes down proposal for Chick-fil-A food cart

A Chick-fil-A food cart won't be serving chicken sandwiches in downtown Columbia anytime soon.

Columbia City Council denied the restaurant's application for a food cart on Main Street Tuesday night after a public hearing. The proposed food cart would have been set up at the corner of Main and Lady Streets.

Those against the cart said they feel the restaurant is trying to avoid paying taxes or investing in Main Street.

James Bennett, who owns the Chick-fil-A franchise in Five Points, said he had nothing to do with the previous Chick-fil-A restaurant that closed on Main Street and he wanted a food cart because he can't build a store with a drive-through there.

The City council is now looking at the ordinance for sidewalk vending and may change it in the future.

Chick-fil-A can file a new application but there won't be a decision until council decides on any changes to the policy.

