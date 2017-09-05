Palmetto Utilities customers are not happy about a potential rate increase

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
The NFL says the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
The State House lawn was filled with people, in support of the Deferred Actions of Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA or the Dream Act, during a prayer vigil on Tuesday.More >>
"I really miss them,” the tearful mother said, gazing down with tear-filled eyes at a glossy photo. “They were good kids, and I truly wonder what they
would be like now."
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Property owners in one part of the Columbia area got some clearer answers on an issue that has many fired up.More >>
Clemson's national title defense is off to a good start as they steam rolled Kent State in the season opener. On Saturday, they'll face a much tougher test when they host the Auburn Tigers.More >>
President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
