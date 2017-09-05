Dreamers, allies remain prayerful on State House grounds in support of DACA

The State House lawn was filled with people, in support of the Deferred Actions of Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA or the Dream Act, during a prayer vigil on Tuesday. (Source: WIS)

The State House lawn was filled with people, in support of the Deferred Actions of Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA or the Dream Act, during a prayer vigil on Tuesday.

The prayerful allies were joined by some protected under the Dream Act. Folks in attendance wanted to show support for the act, introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday.

People from all faiths and walks of life were there to speak out for the act.

"I'm here because I believe that the people who have come as 'dreamers' need to be allowed to stay here," supporter Anne Warner said. "They didn't come here on their own will, their parents brought them here. They're not illegal, and we have made steps for them to become legal citizens."

The vigil comes just days after President Donald Trump said he would end the Obama administration policy allowing undocumented immigrants who came to America as children, to remain in the U.S.

In a statement, President Trump said, "I do not favor punishing children...for the actions of their parents. But...we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws."

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

It means a loss of protection for nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants in the U.S. so-called dreamers.

Following Tuesday's announcement by attorney general Jeff Sessions, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he won't go forward with a lawsuit fighting a presidential executive order that protected some young immigrants from deportation.

Former President Barack Obama also chimed in on Tuesday, saying "To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong because they’ve done nothing wrong."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.