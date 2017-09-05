During a severe weather event, here's what needs to be in your emergency survival kit

We're still not sure what kind of impact the storm will have on South Carolina. However, safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead. (Source: WIS)

We're still not sure what kind of impact the storm will have on South Carolina.

However, safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead. Consider packing these items in a hurricane survival kit.

Bottled water: You need at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3 to 7 days. Don't forget to add water for your pets, too.

Non-Perishable foods - at least enough for 3 to 7 days. You may need to make special consideration for infants or the elderly.

Be sure to have a flashlight and batteries in case you're without power for a long period of time.

If you don't already have one, make sure you have a battery-powered radio.

Lastly, depending on the impact of the storm - have a first aid kit and medications on hand.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.