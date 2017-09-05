Tired of 'Malfunction Junction' congestion? Its future becoming clearer.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
Police said that the animal was "down" and later confirmed it was dead.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.More >>
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.More >>
While Hurricane Irma's impact cannot be overstated enough in these next few days, we cannot forget that we actually have the potential for strong storms on Wednesday.More >>
The growing blaze east of Portland, Oregon, in the scenic Columbia River Gorge, was one of dozens of wildfires in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver.More >>
The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department and the FBI for documents related to a dossier of salacious allegations involving President Donald Trump and possible ties to Russia.More >>
LIVE: Hurricane Irma's impact already being felt in US Virgin IslandsMore >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
A Chick-fil-A food cart won’t be serving chicken sandwiches in downtown Columbia anytime soon.More >>
