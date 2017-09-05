GAMECOCKS: Mizzou's tempo offense becomes latest test for USC defense

Quarterback Jacob Eason will not play in No. 15 Georgia's game at Notre Dame after spraining his left knee in last week's win over Appalachian State.More >>
It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.More >>
Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns, giving Matt Luke a successful debut as head coach as the Rebels defeated South Alabama 47-27 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.More >>
Ahead of Saturday’s game, Will Muschamp said wide receiver Deebo Samuel needed to be involved regardless of what point in the game it was. Samuel was heavily involved in Saturday’s contest scoring three touchdowns to lead Carolina to a 35-28 win over NC State.More >>
Freshman Jake Fromm led three first-half touchdown drives after starting quarterback Jacob Eason hurt his left knee, helping No. 15 Georgia beat Appalachian State 31-10 on Saturday night.More >>
