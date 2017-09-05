LIVE NOW: Sen. Lindsey Graham to speak on DACA and DREAM Act
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the Atlantic.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
The expected crush of interviews, subpoenas and testimony this fall underscores both the broad scope of the Russia probes and the certainty that they will shadow Trump's presidency for months or even years.More >>
President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his blessing to state Superintendent Molly Spearman to apply for funds to purchase buses coming from a settlement involving Volkswagen's litigation over emissions standards.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he won't go forward with a lawsuit fighting a presidential executive order that protected some young immigrants from deportation.More >>
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
With the damage and recovery from Hurricane Harvey still front in center in many minds around the country, eyes are now turning to Hurricane Irma which is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.More >>
Virginia Berry White realizes how critically important her work is as Director of the Low Country Healthy Start and Family Solutions of the Low Country Program.More >>
