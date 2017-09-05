Samuel named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Deebo Samuel only saw one kickoff return on Saturday against NC State, but that's really all he needed to pick up an award this week from the conference.



Samuel was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after opening the Belk College Kickoff with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The former Chapman star had 185 all-purpose yards on Saturday, including 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches.



The production Samuel provided was enough to lift the Gamecocks over the Wolfpack 35-28.



Samuel and the Gamecocks will travel to Faurot Field to face Missouri on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.



