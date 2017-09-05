Driver in deadly crash on I-20 Saturday charged with felony DUI

The driver who was involved in a crash that killed his passenger on Interstate 20 Saturday in Lexington County has been charged with felony DUI.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Marshall Brandon McFarland was driving in the emergency lane, attempting to pass vehicles on Interstate 20 near Highway 378 Saturday night when he lost control of the vehicle and it flipped several times.

McFarland's passenger, Wyatt Dakota Duval, 21, of Lugoff. Duval died at the scene.

McFarland was taken to the hospital after the crash. He was released early Tuesday and is due in bond court Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.