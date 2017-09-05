Radio station's dance party sets up soldier reunion with daughte - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Radio station's dance party sets up soldier reunion with daughter

SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

A first grader at Willow Drive Elementary in Sumter got a special surprise Monday. 

Midlands radio station Hot 103.9 set up a dance party for a Brianna Singleton to surprise her daughter, Amiya Harper, after returning home from a year-long deployment in the Middle East. 

DJ Beasy Babie was in on the surprise.

