Temperatures cooling after Wednesday

A big taste of fall is coming our way after Wednesday as a cold front moves through the state giving us much cooler temperatures for the end of the week into the weekend.

The front will be here Wednesday. However, ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorm starting as early as Tuesday afternoon (more likely Wednesday with a few storms being strong to severe with a chance of hail and damaging winds).

The Storm Prediction Center continues to have us under a Marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday.



We'll have outstanding weather once the front move through: Carolina sunshine with mild days and clear cool nights. Highs lower 80s, overnight lows upper 50s to near 60. Clouds increase by late Sunday with a chance of showers and what could be the beginning effects of Irma move into the southeast.

Irma is expected to continue to move to the west as a Cat 4 storm. As of this morning the forecasted track would take the storm off the tip of Florida near the Keys by Saturday night. The storm then is projected to move sharply to the north moving through Florida then perhaps to the northeast. That movement would place South Carolina receiving a major impact from the storm. There are still a number of factors in play and this track more than likely will be tweaked as we

move forward and nothing is certain at this time however, it would be a prudent move to have things prepared in case things would take a turn for the worse. More updates to follow this morning.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very warm and a bit more humid. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Highs lower 90s



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorm, some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail, breezy and humid,highs middle 80s



Thursday: Morning clouds giving way to midday sunshine, cooler and less humid, highs lower 80s

