Sumter company plans to help Harvey victims with truckload of needed supplies

Monday's Labor Day holiday kick-started a real labor of love for one company in Sumter.

For most of the day workers at Burke Industrial Inc. and their families were busy collecting donations to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Throughout the upcoming week, the company is trying to take in cleaning supplies, toiletries, and other crucial items. All of those donations will then be loaded onto a tractor trailer which will head out to Beaumont, Texas.

On Monday, directors of Burke Industrial said their campaign was off to a great start thanks to the help of many in the community.

"We've had a local elementary school join in whose doing hygiene products. It's kind of been nuts,” said Rick Burke, who is vice president of the company, “my

phone has kind of blown up ever since we started it. Didn't really anticipate it being all this but we're gonna do the best we can do with it and get it all out to the people who need it."

Organizers of the campaign say the tractor trailer will be hitting the road for Texas as soon as it is full this week.

If you would like to contribute there are several spots in the Sumter area you can make donations - including the headquarters of Burke Industrial at 143 South Lafayette Drive in Sumter. Georgio’s Famous Pizza in Sumter and Maree’s Beauty Shop in Manning are two other spots where you can d rop off items.

