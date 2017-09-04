Joe Gorchow hosts new high school football show "10 in the Huddle"

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.More >>
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Clemson's national title defense is off to a good start as they steam rolled Kent State in the season opener. On Saturday, they'll face a much tougher test when they host the Auburn Tigers.More >>
Clemson's national title defense is off to a good start as they steam rolled Kent State in the season opener. On Saturday, they'll face a much tougher test when they host the Auburn Tigers.More >>
President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
Get ready for another great night talking about high school football.More >>
Get ready for another great night talking about high school football.More >>
The State House lawn was filled with people, in support of the Deferred Actions of Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA or the Dream Act, during a prayer vigil on Tuesday.More >>
The State House lawn was filled with people, in support of the Deferred Actions of Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA or the Dream Act, during a prayer vigil on Tuesday.More >>
We're still not sure what kind of impact the storm will have on South Carolina. However, safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead.More >>
We're still not sure what kind of impact the storm will have on South Carolina. However, safety experts and emergency management officials say it's critical to plan ahead.More >>
On a Friday night on I-20 at Spears Creek Church Road in Columbia, traffic is almost always bumper to bumper. In that rush to find the exit and get home, an anonymous viewer sent WIS video of drivers making a big mistake.More >>
On a Friday night on I-20 at Spears Creek Church Road in Columbia, traffic is almost always bumper to bumper. In that rush to find the exit and get home, an anonymous viewer sent WIS video of drivers making a big mistake.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster's office received the report on Monday morning from state-owned utility company Santee Cooper and then released the Bechtel report to the media. According to the report conductedMore >>
Governor Henry McMaster's office received the report on Monday morning from state-owned utility company Santee Cooper and then released the Bechtel report to the media. According to the report conductedMore >>