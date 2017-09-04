Joe Gorchow hosts new high school football show "10 in the Huddle"

Get ready for another great night talking about high school football.

Every Monday throughout the entire football season, Sports Anchor and Reporter, Joe Gorchow, will take over the WIS Facebook page at 8 p.m. to host a new show “10 in the Huddle,” discussing high school football from around the Midlands.

“It’s a fantastic way to learn more about the teams you love,” says Gorchow.

Tonight's featured program is Brookland-Cayce, and coach Rusty Charpia will join Joe to highlight the Bearcats!

Along with talking BC football, we will take you inside the huddle of Dutch Fork, Westwood, Brookland-Cayce, and Lugoff-Elgin. Plus, we will reveal Joe’s top five plays of the week from Football Friday.

Make sure you tune-in for the latest edition of In The Huddle!

Miss last week's show? No problem, you can watch the complete show here.

