Truck hits gas line, causes leak in Publix parking lot

Pickup truck crashed into fence in Publix parking lot on Pulaski Street, clipping gas line (Source: WIS)

A truck crashed through a fence, causing a brief gas leak in the Columbia Vista Monday afternoon.

The Columbia Fire Department says the pickup truck went through a fence in the parking lot of Publix near Pulaski and Gervais Streets and clipped a gas input pipe at about 12:15 p.m. Columbia Firefighters were called to the scene, along with technicians from SCE&G.

It took about one-half hour to contain the leak.

"Everything should be back to normal by now," Battalion Chief Christopher Kip told WIS.

Pulaski Street was closed between Gervais and Lady Streets while crews worked on the leak.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.