Pursuit of stolen vehicle in 2 counties ends in crash in downtown Camden

A driver of a stolen vehicle deputies attempted to pull over in Kershaw County didn't stop until the car crashed in Camden Sunday evening.

According to a Kershaw County Sheriff's deputy, the pursuit started in Kershaw County, entered Lee County on Jamestown Road, then went back into Kershaw County on Interstate 20 westbound. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Broad and Dekalb Streets in downtown Camden.

A deputy tells WIS the civilians in the vehicle that was hit were not seriously injured.

One person was arrested. Deputies say two other ran from the crash scene. The names and descriptions of the people deputies are looking for have not been released.

Deputies say they attempted to use stop sticks to puncture the vehicle's tires and stop the pursuit.

The name of the person under arrest has not been released. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Columbia.

