CPD investigates Sunday night shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD investigates Sunday night shooting

Source: CPD via Twitter Source: CPD via Twitter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday night.

Officers posted this tweet at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday:

Police say a man was shot and in stable condition at a hospital. 

No other details have been released yet. 

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly