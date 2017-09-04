CPD investigates Sunday night shooting

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday night.

Officers posted this tweet at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday:

CPD officers are on scene, investigating a shooting incident on the 1500 block of Ashley street. There will be more updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/4Xwq9CLcvV — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 4, 2017

Police say a man was shot and in stable condition at a hospital.

No other details have been released yet.

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers

