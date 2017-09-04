Labor Day forecast looks great, possible severe weather mid-week

A day full of Carolina sunshine coming our way on this Labor Day. Temperatures will feel like summer in the lower 90s. A cold front to our west will be here by Wednesday giving us scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Tuesday into Thursday morning.

Some strong to severe storm are possible Wednesday as the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk of severe storms.

Once the front passes get ready for some fall-like conditions. How does upper 50s for overnight lows and lower 80s sound for daytime highs?



We’ll have to watch by the end of the weekend where Irma ends up. Models are having a tough time with things Monday morning: bringing Irma out to sea, US Southeast coast and into the Gulf, so it’s all over the road at the moment. Things will begin to get more clear by Tuesday.



Forecast



Monday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs lower 90s



Tuesday: Increasing clouds late with a 30% chance of evening showers, highs around 90



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs lower 80s.



