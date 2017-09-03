It's never too early to prepare for a possible impact from Hurri - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

It's never too early to prepare for a possible impact from Hurricane Irma

By Caroline Patrickis, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

With the damage and recovery from Hurricane Harvey still front in center in many minds around the country, eyes are now turning to Hurricane Irma which is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean. 

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Irma from a category 2 hurricane to a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds at 115 miles per hour. The powerful storm is expected to strengthen to a category 4 hurricane during the upcoming week.  

Right now, there's no true way to predict whether it will impact the United States.

"It's too early to tell exactly where Irma will end up," said WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown. "But based on our current forecast models, the
storm could make an impact somewhere along the East Coast of the U.S. late next weekend into the following week. A lot can happen between now and then though."

So, what can you do now to get ahead of the storm and prepare just in case it does hit close to the Midlands? Meteorologists say one of the most important things you can do to be ready is to have a hurricane preparedness kit.

The National Hurricane Center says water is one of the most important necessities in a hurricane preparedness kit.  Officials say you'll want to store at least a gallon of water a day for each person in your household for each day that you anticipate you will need it.  

You will also need to have about 3 to 7 days worth of non-perishable, pre-packaged, can food as well as a first aid kit and toiletries. Make sure you are stocked with flash lights, batteries, and a battery operated radio in case your power goes out. You'll want to also grab any prescriptions you may need along with food and items for your pets, babies, or elderly relative or friend.

Preparing your car is another important step. Make sure your car has a full tank of gas in case there is a need to evacuate. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 10-year-old describes beatings, starvation; 3 arrested

    10-year-old describes beatings, starvation; 3 arrested

    Sunday, September 3 2017 6:18 AM EDT2017-09-03 10:18:18 GMT
    Sunday, September 3 2017 6:18 AM EDT2017-09-03 10:18:18 GMT

    The three suspects all face assault charges.

    More >>

    The three suspects all face assault charges.

    More >>

  • Undercover drug operation leads to more than 70 arrests in Sumter County

    Undercover drug operation leads to more than 70 arrests in Sumter County

    Sunday, September 3 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-09-03 04:15:15 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.

    More >>

    Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.

    More >>

  • Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'

    Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-31 04:54:21 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-08-31 05:44:26 GMT
    Kayla Hansen has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Kayla Hansen has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.  

    More >>

    A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly