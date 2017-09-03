It's never too early to prepare for a possible impact from Hurricane Irma

The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they have found the body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray in August.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they have found the body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray in August.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.More >>
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they have found the body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray in August.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they have found the body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray in August.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.More >>
With the damage and recovery from Hurricane Harvey still front in center in many minds around the country, eyes are now turning to Hurricane Irma which is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
With the damage and recovery from Hurricane Harvey still front in center in many minds around the country, eyes are now turning to Hurricane Irma which is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
West Columbia Police have confirmed a shooting happened Saturday night that injured two people.More >>
West Columbia Police have confirmed a shooting happened Saturday night that injured two people.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash in Clarendon County that claimed the life of one person.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash in Clarendon County that claimed the life of one person.More >>