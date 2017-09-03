Saturday night shooting in West Columbia injures two

West Columbia Police have confirmed a shooting happened Saturday night that injured two people.

The shooting reportedly happened on Ross Street.

Assistant Chief Scott Morrison said both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. One victim was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the leg.

Details of exactly what happened have not been released by officers yet. They say more information will be available at a later time.

