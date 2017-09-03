Clarendon County driver dies after car overturns and hits multiple trees

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash in Clarendon County that claimed the life of one person.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Panola Road.

Troopers say a car that was traveling south ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The car then overturned several times hitting several trees and causing the driver to be entrapped in the car.

The driver died at the scene of the collision. Their identity has not been released by the Clarendon County coroner yet.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

