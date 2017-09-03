Undercover drug operation leads to more than 70 arrests in Sumter County

Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.

$108,931 in cash was seized by deputies along with of multiple types of illegal drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. 21 guns were also seized during what deputies call Operation Eclipse.

Deputies say 18 search warrants were executed over a two-day period.

“We have arrested 70 people and more arrests are expected. We still have 20 outstanding warrants,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

The sheriff credited the success of Operation Eclipse to the cooperation between various law enforcement agencies from all over the state.

“These men and women worked tirelessly to make this a success,” Sheriff Dennis said. “I am pleased for them that this operation was such as success.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were just some of the agencies who assisted in the operation.

“Any time we have an operation of this magnitude, we solicit the assistance from other agencies,” Sheriff Dennis said. “All of us work together well. We always want to help each other."

Deputies say they hope the arrests will help to deter others from getting involved in illegal activities.

Seventy people didn’t listen the last time we issued a warning,” the sheriff said. “I’d love to say this should end illegal activities in Sumter County but some people have to go to jail before they learn. Unfortunately, others will be arrested.”

Below is a complete list of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with Operation Eclipse:

Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms

Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Manning Police Department

Richland County Sheriff’s Department

Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

South Carolina Highway Patrol

South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Service

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

South Carolina Forestry Commission

