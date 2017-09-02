What We Learned: South Carolina vs. North Carolina State

Here are three things we learned from Saturday’s game between the Gamecocks and the Wolfpack.

Lack of Communication

It’s never fun when you can’t talk to the people you need to talk to. Ask Will Muschamp.

Following Saturday’s game, Muschamp told reporters that his coaches on the field were not connected with his coaches in the press box in the first half due to a malfunction with their headsets.

“That was a lot of fun,” Muschamp quipped. “In the first half, when you don’t have connection with the press box, that was the first time in my coaching career. It’s a little frustrating when you can’t talk to anybody about where did the ball hit, where the ball was thrown. Hopefully, we’ll get that corrected.”

It’s not an ideal situation to be in. However, the Gamecocks managed to weather that storm going into the half tied at 21 apiece.

Running Into a Wall

When Will Muschamp was asked about his running backs earlier in the week, he said that they were all talented and they all deserved to start.

Well, from the looks of it, it didn’t matter who started against the Wolfpack’s front seven. They weren’t giving up much. The Gamecocks finished the contest with just 31 rushing yards. Rico Dowdle finished the day as the team’s leading rusher with 27 of those 31 yards.

It’s not a matter of the run game being absent. NC State’s front seven did their job and made sure USC didn’t beat them on the ground. If there’s any consolation, the Wolfpack didn’t do much better in the running game either.

It’s not something fans should worry about...yet. However, it’s something that fans will definitely keep an eye on next week.

The Pride of Richland Northeast

It was hard not to notice TJ Brunson on the field on Saturday.

The former RNE Cavalier was all over the field for the Gamecocks and seemed to be involved in a ton of plays. Brunson ended the game with a team-high and a career-high 16 tackles for USC. That’s four more tackles than Brunson had all of last season.

The sophomore middle linebacker is showing signs of promise and has quite the performance to build on heading into next week.

