Fatal crash on I-20 in Lexington County causes traffic troubles

Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.More >>
Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.More >>
North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.More >>
North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.More >>
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.More >>
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.More >>
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.More >>
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenner police arrested St. Charles Parish President Lawrence "Larry" Cochran for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police say about 1:00 a.m. this morning, a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates, driving erratically on Cabernet Drive in the Chateau Estates subdivision. When officers pulled over Cochran, driving his parish owned Tahoe, they say he ...More >>
According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenner police arrested St. Charles Parish President Lawrence "Larry" Cochran for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police say about 1:00 a.m. this morning, a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates, driving erratically on Cabernet Drive in the Chateau Estates subdivision. When officers pulled over Cochran, driving his parish owned Tahoe, they say he ...More >>
North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.More >>
North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.More >>
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.More >>
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.More >>
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.More >>
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.More >>
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.More >>
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 20 that has caused all lanes of traffic to be closed.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 20 that has caused all lanes of traffic to be closed.More >>
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.More >>
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.More >>
Across the Midlands on Saturday, the hunt for cheap gas prices continues as residents are beginning to really see the effects of Hurricane Harvey at the pumps.More >>
Across the Midlands on Saturday, the hunt for cheap gas prices continues as residents are beginning to really see the effects of Hurricane Harvey at the pumps.More >>
Ahead of Saturday’s game, Will Muschamp said wide receiver Deebo Samuel needed to be involved regardless of what point in the game it was.More >>
Ahead of Saturday’s game, Will Muschamp said wide receiver Deebo Samuel needed to be involved regardless of what point in the game it was.More >>
The sheriff of a South Carolina county is defending the deputy who shot at a man five times after authorities say the man pointed a pistol at the law enforcement officer. No one was injured.More >>
The sheriff of a South Carolina county is defending the deputy who shot at a man five times after authorities say the man pointed a pistol at the law enforcement officer. No one was injured.More >>
Greenville police have announced what caused the Reedy River to turn a bright neon green color Saturday afternoon.More >>
Greenville police have announced what caused the Reedy River to turn a bright neon green color Saturday afternoon.More >>