Fatal crash on I-20 in Lexington County causes traffic troubles - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 20 that has caused all lanes of traffic to be closed.

That accident occurred in the eastbound lane of I-20 at mile marker 60 -- that's near Highway 378.

At this time, all lanes of the interstate are closed and traffic is being rerouted to Highway 1.

It's unclear what caused the accident and if anyone else was injured.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office is on the scene.

