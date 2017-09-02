Coroner identifies victim of crash on I-20 in Lexington County

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in a collision on Interstate 20 that caused all lanes of traffic to be closed for a period of time Saturday evening.

The coroner identified the victim as Wyatt Dakota Duval, 21, of Lugoff. Duval died at the scene of the crash from injuries he received.

That accident occurred in the eastbound lane of I-20 at mile marker 60 -- that's near Highway 378. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the car that Duval was a passenger in used the emergency lane on the interstate to attempt to pass several cars. The driver of the car lost control of the car and overcorrected causing the car to overturn multiple times.

Duval was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Once troopers were able to free them from the car, they were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate the crash.

