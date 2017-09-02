Midlands continues to see issues at the gas pump - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands continues to see issues at the gas pump

By Caroline Patrickis, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Across the Midlands on Saturday, the hunt for cheap gas prices continues as residents are beginning to really see the effects of Hurricane Harvey at the pumps.

Signs were posted at several Columbia gas stations either putting a limit on how much gas customers could buy or saying that the station was out of gas completely.

One station in the northeast area of Columbia limited customers to purchasing no more than $30 worth of gas.

Related: Consumers make a run at gas stations around the Midlands after post-Harvey price jump

"You can't get more than $30 worth of gas but I think that's a little unfair. People like me who get premium, it's $3.39 a gallon which is insane,” one customer said.

AAA predicts the national average for gas prices will likely rise above $2.50 even though in some places, it already has.

Despite the mad rush to the pumps, officials are still saying not to worry.

The Colonial Pipeline, the country's largest fuel transporter, says it hopes to resume moving fuel to the east coast by Sunday. They are hoping fuel prices will return to normal levels before the end of the month.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    President Trump is headed back to Washington from Lake Charles

    President Trump is headed back to Washington from Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-02 22:24:34 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

  • Principal allegedly stole $2,600 from field trip fund

    Principal allegedly stole $2,600 from field trip fund

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:44 AM EDT2017-09-02 09:44:08 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:57 AM EDT2017-09-02 09:57:24 GMT

    School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.

    More >>

    School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.

    More >>

  • Y'all, look at this MASSIVE rattlesnake caught in Hopkins

    Y'all, look at this MASSIVE rattlesnake caught in Hopkins

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-09-02 00:49:44 GMT
    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. (Source: Lois Causey)WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. (Source: Lois Causey)

    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.  

    More >>

    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly