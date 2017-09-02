Gamecocks hold off Wolfpack for 35-28 win

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Will Muschamp said wide receiver Deebo Samuel needed to be involved regardless of what point in the game it was.

Samuel was heavily involved in Saturday’s contest scoring three touchdowns to lead Carolina to a 35-28 win over NC State.

Samuel finished the day with five catches for 83 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also provided the first points of the game with a 97-yard kickoff return for a score to open the game.

Bentley ended the game 17-of-29 passing for 215 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The defense also provided some help for the Gamecocks with Dante Sawyer leading the way. Sawyer had seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and two forced fumbles. T.J. Brunson led the Gamecocks with 16 tackles.

Ryan Finley was 45-of-64 for 415 yards and two touchdowns for North Carolina State. The Wolfpack had 504 yards of total offense.

South Carolina travels to Missouri next week to open SEC play.

