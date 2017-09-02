Greenville authorities find out cause of Reedy River color chang - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Greenville authorities find out cause of Reedy River color change

(Source: WYFF) (Source: WYFF)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WYFF) -

Greenville police have announced what caused the Reedy River to turn a bright neon green color Saturday afternoon.

Public information officer Johnathan Bragg said in a release that the green is from dye that was placed in the water.

Bragg said the dye is used for tracking down sewer leaks.

The City of Greenville tweeted around 5 p.m. Saturday that the green water has been contained.

Bragg said the river will remain green until clean up is complete, and that the dye is not toxic.

