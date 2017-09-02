Greenville authorities find out cause of Reedy River color change

President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.More >>
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.More >>
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.More >>
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.More >>
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.More >>
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.More >>
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.More >>
Across the Midlands on Saturday, the hunt for cheap gas prices continues as residents are beginning to really see the effects of Hurricane Harvey at the pumps.More >>
Across the Midlands on Saturday, the hunt for cheap gas prices continues as residents are beginning to really see the effects of Hurricane Harvey at the pumps.More >>
Ahead of Saturday’s game, Will Muschamp said wide receiver Deebo Samuel needed to be involved regardless of what point in the game it was.More >>
Ahead of Saturday’s game, Will Muschamp said wide receiver Deebo Samuel needed to be involved regardless of what point in the game it was.More >>
The sheriff of a South Carolina county is defending the deputy who shot at a man five times after authorities say the man pointed a pistol at the law enforcement officer. No one was injured.More >>
The sheriff of a South Carolina county is defending the deputy who shot at a man five times after authorities say the man pointed a pistol at the law enforcement officer. No one was injured.More >>
Greenville police have announced what caused the Reedy River to turn a bright neon green color Saturday afternoon.More >>
Greenville police have announced what caused the Reedy River to turn a bright neon green color Saturday afternoon.More >>
White House still deciding who will get the $1 million Trump is pledging for Harvey relief.More >>
White House still deciding who will get the $1 million Trump is pledging for Harvey relief.More >>
As Trump considers fate of young immigrants in US illegally, Ryan and other lawmakers ask for time to find a legislative solution.More >>
As Trump considers fate of young immigrants in US illegally, Ryan and other lawmakers ask for time to find a legislative solution.More >>