Greenville authorities find out cause of Reedy River color change

Greenville police have announced what caused the Reedy River to turn a bright neon green color Saturday afternoon.

Public information officer Johnathan Bragg said in a release that the green is from dye that was placed in the water.

Bragg said the dye is used for tracking down sewer leaks.

The City of Greenville tweeted around 5 p.m. Saturday that the green water has been contained.

Bragg said the river will remain green until clean up is complete, and that the dye is not toxic.

Copyright 2017 WYFF. All rights reserved.