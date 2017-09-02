Lexington Co. teen arrested after stabbing man multiple times in - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Co. teen arrested after stabbing man multiple times in the head

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Jaylen Wiggins, 17, faces multiple charges including attempted murder. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) Jaylen Wiggins, 17, faces multiple charges including attempted murder. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington deputies arrested a West Columbia teenager after he stabbed a man multiple times in the head area on Friday.

Jaylen Wiggins, 17, faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

Deputies say he stabbed a man multiple times in the head area following an altercation inside a home on Villas Court off Emanuel Church Road.  

“The victim and Wiggins were involved in a verbal argument when Wiggins pulled out a silver pocket knife,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Wiggins then stabbed the victim multiple times, but those injuries appear to be non-life threatening.”

Wiggins is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond was denied by a judge on Saturday. 

