Lexington Co. teen arrested after stabbing man multiple times in the head

The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.More >>
School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Follow along with the return of UAB football as the Blazers take on the bulldogs of Alabama A&M at Legion Field.More >>
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.More >>
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.More >>
As Trump considers fate of young immigrants in US illegally, Ryan and other lawmakers ask for time to find a legislative solution.More >>
White House still deciding who will get the $1 million Trump is pledging for Harvey relief.More >>
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.More >>
Lexington deputies arrested a West Columbia teenager after he stabbed a man multiple times in the head area on Friday.More >>
Hurricane Irma has the potential to become a major hurricane as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean this week.More >>
A group that lobbies on reproductive health issues says a South Carolina measure could mean violence against health care providers.More >>
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.More >>
