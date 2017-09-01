SC political strategist McMullen nominated as ambassador to Switzerland

Political strategist Ed McMullen, the president of the Columbia-based McMullen Public Affairs group, has been nominated to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein in an announcement from the White House on Friday. (Source: WIS)

Another political mind from the Palmetto state has been named to work in the Trump administration.

Political strategist Ed McMullen, the president of the Columbia-based McMullen Public Affairs group, has been nominated to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein in an announcement from the White House on Friday. McMullen now has to face Senate confirmation hearings before he's formally in the role.

McMullen was also the chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign in South Carolina and became a close advisor to the president.

According to his biography on the McMullen Public Affairs website, McMullen has been in the public policy, politics, and business for 31 years. With offices in Columbia, Charleston, and Washington, DC, McMullen has also traveled extensively to Switzerland and Italy.

The official release, published Friday from the Office of the Press Secretary, says:

Edward T. McMullen, Jr. of South Carolina to be to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation, and to serve concurrently and without additional compensation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Principality of Liechtenstein. Mr. McMullen has served in public policy, political, and business positions for 31 years. Currently, he is President of McMullen Public Affairs with offices in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and Washington, D.C. The firm is a full service advertising and corporate public affairs company that implements advertising, alliance development, corporate communications, predictive data analytics, and strategic consulting solutions for challenging business and public policy environments. Clients have included several fortune 100 companies. Mr. McMullen has been appointed by South Carolina state leaders to serve on key statewide boards and commissions. He earned a B.A. from Hampden Sydney College in Hampden Sydney, Virginia.

McMullen joins U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and U.S. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as other notable South Carolinians in the Trump administration.

McMullen also wasn't the only South Carolinian on the nomination list: Cheryl Marie Stanton has been nominated to be Administrator of the Wage and Hour Division, Department of Labor, and Thomas L. Carter has been nominated to be the Representative of the United States on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization with the Rank of Ambassador during his tenure of service.

