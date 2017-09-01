Y'all, look at this MASSIVE rattlesnake caught in Hopkins

WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. (Source: Lois Causey)

You'll definitely be watching your step after you check this out.

WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. She says her neighbor thought it was something in his air conditioner.

Want to see all of the slithering snaps taken? Click here to see the slideshow.

Causey says she's never seen a snake this large in her Hopkins neighborhood but is glad it's no longer among the living.

She says she's going to skin him and the rattler.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.