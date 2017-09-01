'Daddy's been in a wreck': Midlands man remembers father killed by drunk driver

An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.More >>
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Lexington County deputies are searching for a Gaston woman who allegedly assaulted a woman and drove away in the victim's car.More >>
A Richland County man was captured by U.S. Marshals while working at an Ohio Fair and accused of soliciting underage girls through fake Facebook accounts.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lexington County until 3:15 p.m. The storm could produce winds up to 60 miles per hour and produce nickel-sized hail.More >>
