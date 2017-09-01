2 Midlands WWII vets honored with Ageless Aviation Dreams Flight

An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
The pinch at the pump as oil production rigs, refineries, and pipelines around the southeast cut production following Hurricane Harvey is just beginning.More >>
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
Former South Carolina House Majority Leader Jim Merrill has pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in office and was forced to resign as part of a plea deal.More >>
Kenya braced for protests as court set to rule on opposition's presidential election challenge.More >>
May 9, 2017 was a terrifying morning for District Five Schools of Spartanburg County Superintendent Dr. Scott Turner.More >>
Two female World War II vets were honored in Camden with an Ageless Aviation Dreams Flight.More >>
