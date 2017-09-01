Crash in median causing traffic issues on I-26 in Orangeburg - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Crash in median causing traffic issues on I-26 in Orangeburg

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

An accident on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg is causing significant delays for travelers heading home ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, that accident is in the median near mile marker 151.

No word on if the crash caused any injuries. 

Expect delays in the area.

