Midlands man, accused of soliciting nude photos of teens online, captured at Ohio fair

Brandon Walsh, 30, was arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor on Thursday in Canfield, OH as he worked in the Kids Zone at the Canfield Fair.

A Richland County man was captured by U.S. Marshals while working at an Ohio Fair and accused of soliciting underage girls through fake Facebook accounts.

Brandon Walsh, 30, was arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor on Thursday in Canfield, OH as he worked in the Kids Zone at the Canfield Fair.

According to an arrest warrant from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Walsh allegedly solicited nude photos from a teen between 13 and 16 years old through fake Facebook profiles. The solicitation also included meeting up for sex.

Deputies said if the victims refused, Walsh threatened to publish the photos he received. The threats started at the end of 2016 through August 2017 from his residence at 6 Deer Harbour Court.

Investigators received the tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Walsh will be facing additional charges once he’s extradited back to Richland County to include, multiple counts of solicitation of a minor. Walsh will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center once extradited back to South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.