Trucks hauling Harvey relief supplies loaded to capacity, donations continue to pour in

One by one, locals are filling up carts and hitting area grocery stores.

Some as far away as Jacksonville, FL are participating with this message in mind: “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.”

Hundreds of people spent the week d ropping off donations at several locations and in some cases - loading them onto 18-wheelers in West Columbia. On Monday – it was just an idea for Angels and Heroes and Severt & Sons to produce. However, now it’s bloomed into more than they ever expected.

“No, really, honestly, this surprised me,” Mike Severt said.

The response from the community has been overwhelming. In fact, just a couple of days ago, they weren’t even sure if they could fill one tractor trailer. Now Angels and Heroes says they’ll be taking at least two truckloads to the Texas area.

On Friday, one company says they raised $3,443.11 to spend at Costco and donate to Angels and Heroes.

“Your heart goes out and you just can’t do enough,” compliance manager at Electric Guard dog Carol Bausinger said.

Bausinger knows firsthand what it’s like to be flooded out of a home. She lost everything in the 2015 October flood. Her home was in the Cold Stream subdivision.

“Just had the idea over the weekend to challenge them to fill a truck. It bloomed from there. The donations are overwhelming,” Bausinger said.

Bausinger and her co-workers unloaded a trailer full of supplies for Houston victims. George Lee and Angels and Heroes is making the 1,000-mile trip to Houston as a way to show Texans that Columbia stands behind them.

Meanwhile, Severt is trying to find a 3rd truck. “These people not going to slow down. They just keep coming. Unbelievable amounts. We got that one stacked to the roof. The other one is full and we still got stuff so we have already started on a third truck, really,” said Severt.

They will collect donations through the weekend before they head to Houston Monday morning.



