Midlands woman wanted for knocking 66-year-old woman down and stealing her car

Lexington County deputies are searching for a Gaston woman who allegedly assaulted a woman and drove away in the victim's car.

Deputies say Lasepia Monique Lapier, 37, is charged with common law robbery and first-degree assault and battery following an incident on Aug. 27. Lapier allegedly stopped a 66-year-old woman in a store parking lot on St. Andrews Road and told the victim she has something in her tire.

"When the woman leaned over to take a look at the tire, Lapier pushed her to the ground and drove the woman’s car away," Sheriff Jay Koon said.

The car was recovered Sunday evening in Richland County and has been returned to the owner, according to Koon.

Anyone who knows where Lapier might be should call Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC. Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers by texting "TIPSC" and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name and they could become eligible for a cash reward.

