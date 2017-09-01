FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe thunderstorms fire up throughout Midlands

The WIS News First Alert Weather Team is monitoring ongoing weather issues around the Midlands and the state as slight waves from post-tropical storm Harvey enter the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Midlands under a Slight Risk for severe storms Friday, meaning some storms could produce gusty winds in excess of 60 mph, isolated tornadoes and hail.

Heavy rain will also be possible with any storm that develops Friday, which could produce some localized flooding. Turn around, don’t drown!

