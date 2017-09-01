FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Midlands until 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties until 3:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Kershaw County until 3:30 p.m.
The storms could produce winds up to 60 miles per hour and produce nickel-sized hail.
