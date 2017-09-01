FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few lingering storms still possible tonight

The WIS News First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the chance for a few more scattered storms this Friday evening. However, the threat for severe storms has diminished considerably.

Still, any storms that develop tonight could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Turn around, don't drown! Most of the rain will move out of the area through the overnight.

We'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast through the night.

Otherwise, as we move into your Labor Day Weekend, our forecast has improved. On Saturday, many of us will see a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly in the eastern Midlands, the Pee Dee and Lowcountry.

The entire day will not be a washout here in the Midlands though. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Sunday and Monday bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s.

