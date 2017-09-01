Help save a life and Be the Match!

On September 15th, you can help save a life under the Friday Night Lights as WIS kicks off its Friday Night Lights Marrowthon!

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and WIS is partnering with Be The Match and Kick it Kaylin to raise awareness for the extreme need for people to sign up on the Be The Match Registry.

Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukemia or lymphoma-- that’s 480 people in a day. But currently only 2% of the national population is signed up on the national registry. Be The Match officials say if more people were on the registry, more lives would be saved as 80 different diseases can be treated or cured by a bone marrow transplant.

Joining the registry is as simple as a swab of the cheek. Your tissue type is loaded onto the national registry to see if you could be a match. A person never donates until you’re a match for a patient.

WIS is making it easy to sign-up on the registry by partnering with 5 local high schools, their Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) programs and their Friday Night Football games! In memory of 5-year-old Lexington girl Kaylin Zimms who passed away last August from Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Be The Match and Kick it Kaylin will be set-up at each game to help sign up potential donors.

Friday Night Lights Marrowthon Schedule

Sept 15 White Knoll High School (N. Augusta vs White Knoll)

Sept 22 Spring Valley High School (White Knoll vs Spring Valley- Homecoming Game)

Sept 29 Blythewood High School (Dutch Fork vs Blythewood)

October 6 River Bluff High School (White Knoll vs River Bluff- Homecoming Game)

October 13 Camden High School (Chester vs Camden- Homecoming Game)

Joining the registry is free, but there are age requirements. Donors between the ages of 18-44 are highly sought after as research shows cells from younger donors lead to more successful transplants. However, donors between the ages of 45 and 60 can still join the registry with a $100 tax-deductible payment.

If you can’t make it out to a game, we’ve made it easy for you to request a kit that will be sent to your home! Just visit: https://join.bethematch.org/wistv

Through the Marrowthon, WIS-TV will be sharing stories of the impact of marrow donations for people right here in the Midlands. From those who have been on the receiving end, to those who have given stay tuned for more as we hope to make the first ever Friday Night Lights Marrowthon a success!

