Man in Tennessee Vols hat robs downtown bank

So much for Rocky Top.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a man wearing a Tennessee Volunteers hat entered a Gervais Street bank and walked out with an unknown amount of cash on Friday afternoon.

According to CPD, the man entered the Arthur State Bank on Gervais Street just before noon with a gun and demanded money from the teller.

The teller complied, and the man left the bank shortly thereafter in a red pickup truck.

A detailed description of the suspect has not yet been made available. However, surveillance photos taken at the bank show the man wearing the hat and a blue button up shirt.

No one was injured.

